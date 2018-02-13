Lewis sinks late FTs, James Madison takes 62-61 victory

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Matt Lewis halted a scoring drought, making two free throws in the final seconds, to give James Madison a 62-61 win over UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night.

James Madison (8-18, 4-9 Colonial Athletic Conference) was up 60-50 with 5:07 remaining after Darius Banks made two free throws, but the Dukes failed to score again until Lewis hit the game-winning free throws with 16 seconds left.

UNC Wilmington's Marcus Bryan and Ty Taylor II made six free throws down the stretch to overtake James Madison 61-60 before Lewis was fouled. Jordon Talley missed two attempts at 3-pointers in the final seconds for the Seahawks (8-19, 5-9).

Banks and Lewis had 16 points apiece for James Madison, which returned to play after postponing its two previous games due to a possible outbreak of mumps. Develle Phillips added 12 points and Ramone Snowden had 10 rebounds and two steals.

Devontae Cacok led UNC Wilmington with 16 points.

