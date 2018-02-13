Hopewell school cancels classes for entire week because of the flu

West End Christian School in Hopewell has canceled school for the entire week because so many students are sick with the flu.

Principal Amy Griggs says that about nine percent of the school’s students had confirmed flu cases at the end of last week. By midday Monday, about 20 percent of the students were either home or being sent home for flu symptoms.

Once school ended for the day, Griggs says she asked her teachers to stay a bit later and they disinfected the entire building.

School will resume at West End Christian School in Hopewell on Tuesday.

