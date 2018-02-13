Families frustrated with muddy headstones, tire marks at cemetery

It's meant to be a place to rest peacefully, a place where hundreds of families have said their final goodbyes, but Dale Memorial Park has left some frustrated and asking for changes to be made.

"I used to loved this place. It used to be a beautiful place," explained Tracy Jarman. "There's pictures on the wall of what it looked like when we buried my daughter here ten years ago."

He says now, things are completely different. Tracy Jarman and his wife lost their daughter, little Krystal Cheyenne, at just two days old. They go to her final resting place every holiday and on her birthday.

Tuesday, his wife Julie went to visit their daughter's grave, instantly breaking down in tears.

"How do you fix what I saw?" Julie asked. "It's never been this bad to where you couldn't see her marker. All you could see was the vase ring."

Little Krystal's grave was covered in mud and dirt. The vase Julie was going to place the flowers in was broken and had been placed aside. You're unable to see the marker next to her, and it is also surrounded by tire marks that Julie says are running through the plots they pre-purchased for her parents.

"How would they like it if their family was buried out here, and they got treated like this? They wouldn't be happy," said Julie.

Over the years, NBC12 has spoken with families frustrated and disappointed by the service and maintenance at Dale Memorial Park. On social media, families have shared their photos of damage and what they feel is neglect at the cemetery.

"It's not being taken care of. It's the same thing over and over," said Julie.

Loved ones of those buried at Dale Memorial Park say they have continued to contact Dignity Memorial, who manages the property in hopes of a resolution, but families feel their cries go unheard.

"The word dignity does not need to be out here, because they do not have none," said Tracy Jarman.

In response to the Jarman family's frustration, Dale Memorial Park released the following statement:

"Due to the impact of recent rain and inclement weather, the staff at Dale Memorial Park is in the process of restoring the property. We have spoken with the Jarman family and addressed their concerns to their satisfaction. We apologize for any inconvenience."

The Jarman family says they will not be satisfied until Krystal's grave has been fixed.

"I've got every right to be mad, I'm more hurt than anything," said Tracy Jarman.

