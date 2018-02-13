Thunder stars Westbrook, Anthony to return against Cavaliers

By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder stars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony will return to action Tuesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after recovering from sprained ankles.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan made the announcement during his pregame media session Tuesday.
Westbrook had been nursing a sprained left ankle. He missed Oklahoma City's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 8 and the win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The All-Star point guard leads the Thunder with 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 9.3 rebounds per game.
Anthony sprained his right ankle early in Oklahoma City's win over Golden State on Feb. 6, and he sat out against the Lakers and Grizzlies. The veteran forward ranks third on the team with 17 points per game.
Donovan said both will start and there will be no restrictions on either player.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
