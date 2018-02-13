Mom wants max penalty against drug dealer after son's death

A Henrico mother is hoping for justice against the drug dealer who is believed to have sold her son a deadly batch of heroin mixed with fentanyl.

Danie Taylor's 31-year-old son, JW Taylor, died from an overdose last year.

Danie Taylor was in court Tuesday for the sentencing of Marquis Wallace, but she will now have to wait until Thursday. The case was delayed because a key witness for the prosecution was not transferred from Henrico Jail East to Jail West.

What makes this case unique is that Wallace is not directly charged with Taylor's death, but Taylor's mom may have an influence in how long Wallace will go to prison.

Family says JW Taylor's heart belonged to his daughter, a little girl he will never see grow up.

"She talks about her daddy all the time," says Danie Taylor. "I get her on the weekends, and we color pictures for daddy. She writes letters to her daddy."

Last year, JW Taylor died from overdosing on heroin mixed with fentanyl. Danie believes the drug dealer should be charged in the death.

"I think about it everyday," she said. "I just want justice for my son."

According to prosecutor Robert Wendell, that drug dealer is believed to be Wallace.

Wallace has plead guilty to two felony charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, but the charges do not directly link him to JW Taylor's death.

In the past, the Henrico Commonwealth's attorney has said it can sometimes be difficult to directly link a drug dealer with someone's death; however, the prosecutor hopes Danie Taylor's heartbreaking testimony will play a factor in the judge's decision at sentencing.

"I want him to take into account that my son has a six-year-old daughter that will never see him again," says Danie Taylor. "That will never get to hear his voice, never get to see his face."

The prosecutor says Danie Taylor's testimony will be submitted as a letter, but he wants to make it clear it may be deemed inadmissible by the judge. Still, this mom says it's worth trying, and she hopes for the maximum penalty.

