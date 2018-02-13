Leaping elk crashes low-flying research helicopter in Utah

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - An elk leaped into a research helicopter that was trying to capture it and brought down the helicopter in a collision that also killed the elk, authorities said Tuesday.
The elk jumped into the chopper's tail rotor as the aircraft flew about 10 feet (3 meters) above ground in a mountainous part of eastern Utah, with its crew trying to drop a net on the elk, said Jared Rigby of the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office.
The two people on board weren't seriously hurt, but the elk died of its injuries Monday afternoon.
The state-contracted Texas-based crew was trying to capture and sedate the elk and give it a tracking collar to research its movements in the area about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.
Helicopters are a frequently used and essential tool for monitoring remote wildlife in Utah, said Mark Hadley with the state Division of Wildlife Resources.
The tracking collars help wildlife officials monitor elk migration paths and survival rates. The state captures about 1,300 animals each winter, almost all using helicopters, and Tuesday's downing of the helicopter was the first accident of its kind, he said.
The crew had launched a net it catch the animal, but when that didn't immediately work the pilot started to slow down so someone could jump out and hobble the elk, Hadley said. As the helicopter slowed down, the elk collided with the rotor, Hadley said.
The helicopter was damaged on its tail rotor, right skid and underside, Rigsby said.
State officials will review the incident that appears to have been a fluke accident, Hadley said.
Environmental groups have protested the use of helicopters to monitor wildlife.
The group Wilderness Watch is objecting to a plan to study mountain goats using helicopters in a central-Utah wilderness area, calling the aircraft "unnecessary intrusion into some of our most treasured lands," according to the Deseret News.
___
This story has been corrected to show the helicopter crew was based in Texas, not Australia.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Bill and Melinda Gates, the world's foremost philanthropists, are rethinking their work in America as they confront their unsatisfactory track record, the country's growing inequity and a president they disagree withMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Scientists are trying gene therapy to fight HIV, the virus that causes AIDSMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors says the pain of accusing her former coach of sexual abuse is worth it if she can save one person from such traumaMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
A helicopter crash that killed three British tourists and left four others critically injured happened on tribal land in the Grand Canyon where air tours are not as highly regulated as those inside the national parkMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump unveils a $4.4 trillion budget for next year that heralds an era an $1 trillion-plus federal deficitsMore >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
President Donald Trump is proposing a $4 trillion-plus budget that projects a $1 trillion or so federal deficit.More >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
One of the most iconic photographs from the Vietnam War turns 50 this yearMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
This week in odd news: Woman says store-bought lettuce had a 3-inch lizard in it; Snow go if it's two days old: Romanian study finds it's safe to eat snow that's a half-day old; Woman finds neighbor's dog taking a ride her one-eyed ponyMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>
Chalk up one extensive budget agreement with wins for President Donald Trump, congressional Republicans and Democrats alikeMore >>