Sheriff: Pursuit of drunk driver ends when suspect's car breaks down

A man who tried to escape from deputies on Saturday night ended up caught, after his vehicle suffered a mechanical failure, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say 31-year-old Coby Alan Henry is charged with eluding, possession of marijuana, drinking while driving and driving on a suspended license.

Deputies attempted to pull over a Volkswagen "being driven in an erratic manner" around 11:30 p.m. on Morris Road. The driver sped off, and deputies pursued for about 10 miles before the suspect's vehicle broke down.

Deputies searched Henry's vehicle and found marijuana and open liquor bottles. They say Henry confessed to both drinking while driving and possessing the marijuana.

