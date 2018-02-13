Senior living apartment burglar leaves bowl of cereal on bed

Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
A year after a subcontractor for Hardesty Roofing made a costly mistake in Chesterfield, a homeowner is getting a new roof on his $600K home - but not the one he wanted.More >>
A bizarre burglary case ended with a half-eaten bowl of cereal at a senior housing facility in Richmond.More >>
Dr. Grace E. Harris, the highest-ranking African-American and highest-ranking woman in the history of Virginia Commonwealth University, died Monday at age 84, leaving a legacy that stretches throughout and beyond the state of Virginia.More >>
By midday Monday, about 20 percent of the students were either home or being sent home for flu symptoms.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
Passengers on board a flight from San Francisco to Honolulu got quite a scare Tuesday when an engine covering apparently came off mid-flight.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration wants to replace half of SNAP recipients' monthly cash benefits with a box of food.More >>
A 25-year-old server at a Florida restaurant says she lost her job after posting on Facebook that she didn't get tipped for a $735 take-out order placed by a local church.More >>
"What I think I feel good about is that some people don't appreciate firefighters and paramedics like they should and that's one of the reasons I wanted to do it, " says Mileena Painter.More >>
The Mississippi Department of Health is telling people not to eat the deer meat in counties possibly affected by Chronic Wasting Disease. This disease is found in white tailed deer.More >>
Lexington Two officials have released a statement after Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler was fired Monday night following a special board meeting.More >>
President Donald Trump wants to replace part of the federal food stamp program with boxes of food delivered to your front door.More >>
The FBI says a man wanted for multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles could be here in South Carolina.More >>
The mother of a 3-year-old boy who died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night says she doesn't hold a grudge against the driver but wants to know what happened.More >>
