Senior living apartment burglar leaves bowl of cereal on bed

A bizarre burglary case ended with a half-eaten bowl of cereal at a senior housing facility in Richmond.

Olivia Davis, who lives at Fay Towers senior housing, says she returned home from a trip out of town to a ransacked apartment.

The burglar stole two televisions, two stereos, coats, shoes, cleaning supplies, toilet paper and emptied the refrigerator. The suspect even left a bowl of half-eaten cereal on Davis’ bed.

"Whoever came in here to take my TV, clothes and shoes - they were eating Captain Crunch, and left a bowl in here on my bed,” said Davis.

Davis says a detective told her the burglar likely used a credit card to jimmy open her doorknob. She also says two of her neighbors had their apartments broken into in recent weeks, as well.

Fay Towers is a public housing facility managed by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority. RRHA has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after dozens of residents were left without a central working heating system. The agency blamed funding issues and a lapse in communication.

The RRHA eliminated all security at the Fay Towers last year, because of continued federal funding cuts and a change in spending regulations, according to representatives. There’s no longer a door monitor signing in visitors, as they get buzzed in by residents.

"If you push my apartment number, I let you in. Whoever is behind you is coming in. That's the bottom line,” added Davis.

RRHA officials have since put a lock shield on Davis’s door. Representatives said no security services were being used in any of RRHA’s other senior developments, and the agency is working with Richmond Police to address the issues at Fay Towers.

