Man killed inside laundromat; shooter turns himself in

A man was killed inside a laundromat on Tuesday morning in Orange County.

The sheriff's office responded to the scene at 34477 Constitution Highway in Locust Grove at 9:21 a.m. after receiving a phone call that someone had been shot.

They found a 24-year-old white man, who has not been identified, shot multiple times. Deputies say the shooter turned himself in, but he also has not been identified.

