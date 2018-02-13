Man pulled from James River by friend who began CPR

The James River was at flood stage Monday after a weekend of heavy rain. (Source: NBC12)

A rescue on the James River on Monday afternoon saved the life of a kayaker thanks to quick help from the man’s friend.

The man’s friend was able to get him out of the water and began CPR as Richmond Fire officials arrived on the scene near Belle Island.

The river was above flood stage and the kayaker had overturned and was caught in the current.

The man was taken to a hospital where he had regained a pulse, according to fire officials. Rescuers attribute the early CPR response for saving the man’s life.

