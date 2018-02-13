RACC offering $14 pet adoption special

The special runs from Wednesday through Friday. (Source: RACC/Facebook)

Richmond Animal Care and Control is running a Valentine’s Day adoption special.

Adoption fees for dogs and cats are being lowered from $100 to $14 Wednesday through Friday.

The animals have been spayed and neutered, are current on all vaccines and come with a microchip.

