Richmond mulls renaming school named for Confederate general

Richmond Public Schools is considering renaming J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School.

Director of communications Kenita Bowers confirmed the school board’s plans in an email.

"It is important that out schools are reflective of and represent a positive, all-inclusive learning environment for all students – this includes the name of the school," Bowers wrote.

Plans regarding the school’s future will be shared soon to allow public input.

Stuart, the school’s namesake, is from Virginia and was a general for the Confederacy during the Civil War. He was killed in battle and is buried in Richmond’s Hollywood Cemetery.

