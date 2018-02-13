Curling Club of Virginia hosting Olympic watch parties

The Curling Club of Virginia is hosting watch parties for the Olympic curling events. (Source: Pixabay)

The Winter Olympics are going on, and that means it’s time to hear about curling once again.

Everything you ever wanted to know about the sport you never knew you would love can be found at a few events around Richmond.

The Curling Club of Virginia is hosting watch parties for Olympic curling.

Tuesday’s mixed doubles gold medal match between Canada and the Switzerland will air on CNBC at 5 p.m., and the watch party is being held at City Dogs.

The match has already taken place, but will air on tape delay.

There will be additional watch parties Feb. 18 at Sports Page, Feb. 20 at City Dogs and Feb. 24 at Sports Page as the team competitions take place.

