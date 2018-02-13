Is winter over for Richmond?

Is winter over?

It looks like it is, at least for the next couple of weeks.

While there are some cold days in the future (including today and Saturday), the end of February is looking warm. NOAA's Climate Prediction Center's temperature forecast from Feb. 18-22 has the Eastern U.S. with a strong chance (90%) of above normal temperatures.

The forecast through the end of the month looks pretty similar, meaning we are likely to see a warming trend over the next few weeks.

Model data points in the same direction, and the European model seems to be saying the same thing.

Models are locking onto a common "February La Nina pattern" for North America; This pattern brings cold weather for the western half of North America, with much above average warmth for the East. pic.twitter.com/4EMPhRLo4a — Michael Ventrice (@MJVentrice) February 11, 2018

But, if you're a fan of cold weather, there is some good news for you too. There are some signs of a pattern change back to cold in March, so a true spring may have to wait just a little while.

