Atlantic Coast Pipeline sues for eminent domain in Virginia

ROSELAND, Va. (AP) - The company behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is pursuing two eminent domain cases in one Virginia county.

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reports ACP LLC officials filed the lawsuit Friday against Nelson County's Wintergreen Property Owners Association following an inability to reach a compensation agreement. ACP wants easements for 7.5 acres (3 hectares) of open land near the Augusta County border. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's project approval has granted the company the power of eminent domain.

The association, which opposed the pipeline's location, says it has agreed to a "formal mediated process" in lieu of legal action, as it believes a court would side with ACP.

ACP also sued one Nelson County family, seeking easements, Jan. 31. The company has filed lawsuits against around 100 landowners along the pipeline's route.

