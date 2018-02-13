Cheap flowers, special donuts highlight Valentine's Day deals

Even if you waited until the last minute, Valentine's Day shopping can be easy. (Source: Pixabay)

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult, and there are several deals to take advantage of – even if you’re still not sure what to do this late in the game.

A dozen roses can be found for $9.99 at Lidl. Other bouquets and potted plants can be found for $3.99.

At Duck Donuts, sweet treats of Oreo crumble, strawberry icing and fudge drizzle are available for the holiday.

Valentine’s cards with a coupon for a free donut are also available.

Kroger will be setting up special Valentine’s Day tents outside several of its stores, making shopping for cupcakes, candy, flowers and other related items quick and easy.

In the Richmond area, the locations with the express tents are at 13201 Rittenhouse Drive, 9351 Atlee Road, 11895 W. Broad Street, 9000 Staples Mill Road, 14101 Midlothian Turnpike and 10800 Iron Bridge Road.

The tents will be open on Valentine’s Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

