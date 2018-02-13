Flying Squirrels hold 3 job fairs for 2018 season

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host job fairs to fill out its staff for the upcoming season.

The first of three job fairs will be March 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Diamond. Applicants must be 16 years old.

The team said it is looking for outgoing and energetic people to fill a wide range of roles from cashiers and bartenders to box office personnel and party deck attendants.

Additional job fairs will take place March 10 from 9 a.m. to noon and March 15 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The job fair will be on the main concourse.

The Flying Squirrels’ season runs from April 13 to Sept. 3.

For more information, visit www.squirrelsbaseball.com or email info@squirrelsbaseball.com.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

