Chesterfield police looking for woman accused of stealing from cars

Chesterfield police are looking for a woman who they say is stealing items out of cars at an unusual time of day in the Midlothian area.

In the last few days, police say someone is targeting cars in the Walton Bluff and Evergreen neighborhoods off of Lucks Lane.

The thefts have been happening in the morning, just before 8 a.m., as people are heading to work and school.

Neighbors spotted a woman inside a victim’s car before she fled.

Police say the suspect is a white woman with a thin build who was wearing a red bandanna.

Police think she was picked up by a man in a car before fleeing the scene.

Crime Alert Walton Bluff/St. George Area: Three reports of Larceny From Auto between 2/5 and 2/8. On 2/8/18 at 7:57 a.m. a white female, wearing a red bandana, 5'3" and skinny was caught inside in a victim's vehicle. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/MnvWxPw35U — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 13, 2018

Crime Alert Walton Bluff/St. George Area: Continued, The female suspect was seen fleeing the area in a tan 4 door sedan, VVU-5578, driven by a black male. Call 748-0660 or 748-1251 with info. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 @CCPDVa @CrimeSolversCCH pic.twitter.com/6V4DntXdgj — LtDonStory (@LtDonStory) February 13, 2018

