Two men arrested, accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of clothes

Marvin Samson and Ronald Arrington were arrested and charged with larceny. (Source: LtDonStory/Twitter)

Chesterfield police arrested two men accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of clothing from Macy’s at the Chesterfield Towne Center on Monday night.

Police say the suspects got away with the clothes at first.

Officers got a description while investigating, and spotted a vehicle that they believed could belong to the suspects.

A traffic stop led to the recovery of the stolen clothes and the arrest of Marvin Sampson and Ronald Arrington.

The two men are charged with grand larceny.

