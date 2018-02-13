700 briefly without power after crash

Hundreds of people lost power Tuesday morning in Richmond's south side after a car struck a Dominion Energy power pole.

Police say a car ran off the road, into a ditch and into a Dominion Energy pole before 2 a.m.

The incident happened on West Tower and Huntland Road in the Westover Hills neighborhood.

From about 2 a.m. until 3 a.m. there were about 700 customers without power.

Dominion finished the repairs needed and the power is back on.

Officers are investigating the crash and the driver could be charged.

