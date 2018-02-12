Hampton grinds out 82-79 win over Coppin State - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BALTIMORE (AP) - Jermaine Marrow scored 23 points, Malique Trent-Street added 20 with four 3-pointers in the second half and Hampton beat Coppin State 82-79 on Monday night.

Coppin State, which led for 34-plus minutes, had a 61-47 advantage with 11:28 to go but was outscored 19-9 in the final six minutes.

Chad Andrews-Fulton gave Coppin State its final lead at 79-78 and Marrow answered at the other end. After a CSU miss, Kalin Fisher made two free throws at 10.1 for a three-point lead and Lucian Brownlee missed a 3-pointer at the other end.

Marrow was just 6-of-18 shooting from the field but hit 11 of 13 free throws as Hampton attempted 30 at the stripe. Fisher added 10 points for Hampton (13-14, 8-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Lamar Morgan, averaging 12 points per game, scored a career-high 30 points with eight 3-pointers for Coppin State (5-22, 5-7). He also had nine rebounds. Andrews-Fulton and Adam Traore each added 14 points and Brownlee had 10.

