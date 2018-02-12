Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 71, John Battle 39
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28, Richmond Christian 26
Brookville 69, Heritage-Lynchburg 43
Carroll County 92, Giles 24
Clover Hill 48, James River-Midlothian 14
Colgan 47, Forest Park 17
Cosby 58, Monacan 43
Covington 55, Bath County 32
Craig County 46, Eastern Montgomery 38
Douglas Freeman 55, J.R. Tucker 53
Floyd County 60, Glenvar 39
Freedom (South Riding) 68, John Champe 21
Galax 52, Bland County 38
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Fort Chiswell 42
Goochland 54, Prince Edward County 46
Hanover 55, Deep Run 48
Hopewell 42, Thomas Dale 32
Loudoun County 78, Dominion 31
Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 44
Manchester 41, Huguenot 34
Matoaca 68, Prince George 48
Mount Vernon 66, Annandale 47
Narrows 50, Highland-Monterey 32
Patrick County 41, Franklin County 37
Stone Bridge 61, Broad Run 37
Class 5A=
Commonwealth District=
Brooke Point 59, Stafford 34
Colonial Forge 69, Mountain View 54
Jefferson District=
Western Albemarle 45, Albemarle 30
Class 4A=
Battlefield District=
Chancellor 65, King George 61
Eastern View 54, Caroline 48
Dulles District=
Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Park View-Sterling 21
Riverside 37, Woodgrove 35
Jefferson District=
Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 39
Class 2A=
Mountain Seven District=
Union 50, Gate City 21
Class 1A=
Cumberland District=
J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 18
Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 41
Northern Neck District=
Lancaster 49, Essex 46
Rappahannock 55, Colonial Beach 20
Tri-Rivers District=
Surry County 56, Park View-South Hill 39
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 65, Glenvar 61, OT
Appomattox 55, Nelson County 43
Bath County 41, Craig County 34
Bishop Ireton 73, Heights, Md. 53
Caroline 68, Courtland 65
Dan River 86, William Campbell 52
Deep Run 73, Hanover 63
Douglas Freeman 46, J.R. Tucker 38
Eastern View 60, James Monroe 59
Flint Hill 80, St. Andrew's, Md. 75
Forest Park 54, Colgan 39
Franklin County 36, Martinsville 35
GW-Danville 63, Magna Vista 53
George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Bland County 47
Grayson County 54, Fort Chiswell 40
Hampton 42, Norcom 39
Henrico 63, Lee-Davis 42
Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Jefferson Forest 58
Hickory 56, Woodrow Wilson 53
Huguenot 70, Manchester 52
James River-Midlothian 70, Clover Hill 43
John Champe 62, Stone Bridge 58
Loudoun County 53, Riverside 51
Louisa 76, Charlottesville 46
Monacan 66, Cosby 57
Narrows 91, Eastern Montgomery 41
Northumberland 63, Essex 58
Potomac Falls 66, Briar Woods 56
Prince George 69, Matoaca 67
Radford 58, James River-Buchanan 33
Roanoke Catholic 54, Covenant School 51
Rockbridge County 52, Broadway 41
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 66, Christian Heritage Academy 55
Tabb 53, Kecoughtan 40
Tuscarora 97, Broad Run 93
Class 5A=
Jefferson District=
Albemarle 61, Western Albemarle 48
Class 3A=
Valley District=
Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 29
Class 2A=
James River District=
Randolph Henry 73, Goochland 55
Class 1A=
Cumberland District=
Rye Cove 47, Twin Springs 42
Tri-Rivers District=
Park View-South Hill 64, Franklin 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
