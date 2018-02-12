Monday's Scores - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 71, John Battle 39

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 28, Richmond Christian 26

Brookville 69, Heritage-Lynchburg 43

Carroll County 92, Giles 24

Clover Hill 48, James River-Midlothian 14

Colgan 47, Forest Park 17

Cosby 58, Monacan 43

Covington 55, Bath County 32

Craig County 46, Eastern Montgomery 38

Douglas Freeman 55, J.R. Tucker 53

Floyd County 60, Glenvar 39

Freedom (South Riding) 68, John Champe 21

Galax 52, Bland County 38

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Fort Chiswell 42

Goochland 54, Prince Edward County 46

Hanover 55, Deep Run 48

Hopewell 42, Thomas Dale 32

Loudoun County 78, Dominion 31

Magna Vista 62, Martinsville 44

Manchester 41, Huguenot 34

Matoaca 68, Prince George 48

Mount Vernon 66, Annandale 47

Narrows 50, Highland-Monterey 32

Patrick County 41, Franklin County 37

Stone Bridge 61, Broad Run 37

Class 5A=

Commonwealth District=

Brooke Point 59, Stafford 34

Colonial Forge 69, Mountain View 54

Jefferson District=

Western Albemarle 45, Albemarle 30

Class 4A=

Battlefield District=

Chancellor 65, King George 61

Eastern View 54, Caroline 48

Dulles District=

Heritage (Leesburg) 49, Park View-Sterling 21

Riverside 37, Woodgrove 35

Jefferson District=

Charlottesville 56, Fluvanna 39

Class 2A=

Mountain Seven District=

Union 50, Gate City 21

Class 1A=

Cumberland District=

J.I. Burton 54, Castlewood 18

Twin Springs 59, Thomas Walker 41

Northern Neck District=

Lancaster 49, Essex 46

Rappahannock 55, Colonial Beach 20

Tri-Rivers District=

Surry County 56, Park View-South Hill 39

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 65, Glenvar 61, OT

Appomattox 55, Nelson County 43

Bath County 41, Craig County 34

Bishop Ireton 73, Heights, Md. 53

Caroline 68, Courtland 65

Dan River 86, William Campbell 52

Deep Run 73, Hanover 63

Douglas Freeman 46, J.R. Tucker 38

Eastern View 60, James Monroe 59

Flint Hill 80, St. Andrew's, Md. 75

Forest Park 54, Colgan 39

Franklin County 36, Martinsville 35

GW-Danville 63, Magna Vista 53

George Wythe-Wytheville 80, Bland County 47

Grayson County 54, Fort Chiswell 40

Hampton 42, Norcom 39

Henrico 63, Lee-Davis 42

Heritage-Lynchburg 65, Jefferson Forest 58

Hickory 56, Woodrow Wilson 53

Huguenot 70, Manchester 52

James River-Midlothian 70, Clover Hill 43

John Champe 62, Stone Bridge 58

Loudoun County 53, Riverside 51

Louisa 76, Charlottesville 46

Monacan 66, Cosby 57

Narrows 91, Eastern Montgomery 41

Northumberland 63, Essex 58

Potomac Falls 66, Briar Woods 56

Prince George 69, Matoaca 67

Radford 58, James River-Buchanan 33

Roanoke Catholic 54, Covenant School 51

Rockbridge County 52, Broadway 41

Smith Mountain Lake Christian 66, Christian Heritage Academy 55

Tabb 53, Kecoughtan 40

Tuscarora 97, Broad Run 93

Class 5A=

Jefferson District=

Albemarle 61, Western Albemarle 48

Class 3A=

Valley District=

Spotswood 56, Fort Defiance 29

Class 2A=

James River District=

Randolph Henry 73, Goochland 55

Class 1A=

Cumberland District=

Rye Cove 47, Twin Springs 42

Tri-Rivers District=

Park View-South Hill 64, Franklin 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

