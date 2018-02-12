Richmond Police officer arrested for sexual assault of minor

Richmond Police say they have arrested one of their own after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Richard L. Davidson, Jr., 47, is charged with taking indecent liberties by custodian.

Police say Davidson has been with the department since Jan. 3, 2011. He is currently on leave without pay.

