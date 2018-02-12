Juvenile arrested for rape at high school - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Juvenile arrested for rape at high school

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Chesterfield Police confirm a male juvenile was arrested after an accused rape at Manchester High School last week.

Police say the juvenile and the victim, also a juvenile, know each other. The crime allegedly occurred on campus, but not during school hours.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

