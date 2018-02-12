Farm sign: 'Resist White Supremacy'

A farm sign in a rural part of Virginia is getting national attention after a photo went viral on Facebook. The post is now getting both praise and criticism.

The Cox Farms roadside sign in Centreville says, "Resist White Supremacy."

The owner says the original sign said “Rise & Resist.” Customers and neighbors asked about the sign, so they changed it to “Rise Up Against Injustice,” before settling on the current sign.

"We sincerely believe that fighting injustice and white supremacy is a responsibility that can- and should- unite us all. We struggle to see how anyone other than self-identified white supremacists would take this as a personal attack," the farm posted to their Facebook page.

Cox Farms says they believe it is their "moral responsibility to use our position of privilege and power, along with the tools of our trade and the platforms available to us, to engage visibly and actively in the fight for justice."

Thousands of people have commented and shared the post since it went up on Saturday.

