Woman indicted on murder at Walmart after judge initially cleared case

Ashley Fricke was found dead inside a car in a Walmart parking lot in Ashland. (Source: Facebook/T. Law)

A grand jury has indicted a woman in a Hanover murder case that left a 25-year-old woman dead at a Walmart parking lot.

Brittany Wiggins was indicted on first degree murder. The indictment comes after a judge initially ruled there wasn't probable cause for the case to move forward.

Officers found Ashley Fricke dead from a gunshot wound and later arrested Wiggins after surveillance video showed her inside of the Ashland Walmart.

Wiggins' attorney says she was being targeted because she's gay and says she fired a random gunshot in the air - not knowing it had struck anyone.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12