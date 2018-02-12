FIRST ALERT: James River flood warning until further notice

A FLOOD WARNING continues along the James River until further notice! \

As of late Monday afternoon, the Richmond Westham Gauge was at 15.25' and is expected to crest at around 15.4' this evening. Flood stage is 12'. Moderate flooding is occurring and some residences near the gauge could be threatened with up to a foot and a half of water in some driveways.

The James at Westham is forecast to go below flood stage sometime early Wednesday morning.

At Richmond City Locks, minor flooding is occurring there with the latest level near 10.9'. Flood stage is 8' and the river is expected to crest later this evening at 11.5'. At 11', water begins to enter Dock St.

The James at City Locks is also expected to drop below flood stage by sometime early Wednesday morning.

