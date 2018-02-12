Sheriff: Missing teen may be in Roanoke area

The Hanover Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old who went missing earlier this month.

Trinity Rena’ Anderson was last seen on Feb. 4 at her home in Mechanicsville.

Anderson is described as a black female, 5’2” tall and 130 pounds. She has dyed red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she may be in the Roanoke area.

If you see her, call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140.

