Study: Workers could benefit to a later start to the day

If that alarm clock makes you cringe every morning, you'll be happy to hear this - new research shows the 9 to 5 job may be a thing of the past.

Nearly 60 percent of Americans believe the traditional workday is a thing of the past. Even our nation's president buys in. President Donald Trump reportedly doesn't start his workday until 11 a.m.

And before him, President Obama started most of his days in the Oval Office between 9 and 10 a.m.

Science backs this behavior. A doctor from Oxford University's Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute is a proponent of pushing back the start of the workday to 10 in the morning, citing increased productivity and alertness.

That doctor claims that the sleep rhythms of adults under the age of 55 are out of sync with the 9 to 5 workday, which poses a serious threat to performance, mood and health.

Research has shown that younger workers, particularly millennials in their 20s, should start work between 10 and noon.

While those in their 50s to 70s might be better to clock in between 7 and 8 a.m.

Before you hit that snooze button here's something to consider - a report from the Journal of Applied Psychology found that managers tend to look more favorably upon employees who were are the office early, rather than those who showed up late.

