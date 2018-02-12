Spotsylvania man charged with breaking into Hardee's

Edwin Antonio Lazo, 24, was arrested after police found him at a nearby Taco Bell with bloody hands. (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

Edwin Antonio Lazo, 24, of Spotsylvania, was arrested after police say he broke into a Hardee’s on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office charged Lazo with breaking and entering, felony vandalism, petit larceny and public intoxication. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

Deputies responded to an alarm Feb. 10, and discovered a broken window and damage to the inside of the store.

Deputies identified a suspect, who was captured on surveillance video, and apprehended Lazo shortly thereafter at a nearby Taco Bell.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office reported Lazo was found wearing the same clothes as the suspect on the surveillance footage and had bloody hands.

Hardee’s estimates the damage to the store at about $5,000.

