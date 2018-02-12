2018 Richmond Bluegrass Jam set for April 14

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and feature 30 bands. (Source: Richmond Bluegrass Jam/Facebook)

The ninth annual Richmond Bluegrass Jam will be April 14.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.

There will be performances from 30 bands on three stages to raise money for Richmond Fisher House, which houses families of service members being treated at Richmond’s McGuire Veterans Medical Center.

An "instrument petting zoo" will be part of the event as well as food vendors and arts and crafts booths.

There will also be open jam areas for anyone who wants to bring their instrument.

A free shuttle will be running throughout the day to offsite parking at the Glen Allen Softball Complex.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12