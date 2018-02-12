Church raises over $100K to buy brothers new home

The Enon United Methodist Church in Hanover raised over $100,000 to buy Melray and Junior Alexander a new home.

Sixty-nine-year-old Melray and his 66-year-old brother Junior lived in the same house on Georgetown Road in Hanover since they were born. It was home bought by their parents in the 1930’s.

Over the years, the home began to fall apart and due to physical and mental limitations, the Alexander brothers were not able to upkeep it. The brothers worked throughout their lives by mowing lawns, but money has always been an issue in repairing and replacing.

The home has no bathroom, no heating and cooling system, gaping holes in the roof and the foundation and there is also no running water inside.

A few weeks before our story in September, the ceiling fell on Junior, causing him to have a brain bleed.

Pastor Renee Teague, with the Enon United Methodist Church, began raising money on GoFundMe and through steak dinners to buy the brothers a new home.

“Our goal then was $80,000,” Pastor Teague said. “And we sent out flyers and had steak dinners and we were on the news and we really have raised over $100,000.”

The money raised went towards buying a double-wide home from Clayton Homes. Pastor Teague said the company upgraded the home for free.

The money will also go towards heating and cooling the house, landscaping, porches and furnishing the inside. Pastor Teague says besides the donations, they've received a grant and many local businesses offered services for free:

Luck Stone did the rock, Glenn Allen Mechanical did the septic and drain field and to date, we don’t have a bill, but we’re expecting just what the materials cost him…Robbie Johnson has worked really hard with us. We worked with GeoEnvironmental and Asa for the surveys. G-O cut pricing, ASA donated the surveying without him and to find where the drain field could go. They came back out every time we ran into problems. Hanover County, you couldn’t expect people to be nicer from the inspectors to the water people. There are wonderful people in the community that care about their brothers who worked so hard and needed a hand.

The new home is set back a few feet from the old home. Both homes are on the Alexander brothers’ seven acres of land. The new home has two full bathrooms and bedrooms, a living room and full kitchen, carpeted and tile floors, a fridge, a heating and cooling system, and more.

Eventually, the old home will be demolished, but there is no set date in the near future.

“I can't wait till we get in,” Melray Alexander said about the new home.

Pastor Teague says the brothers should have the keys by this week. They should be able to move in within the next few weeks.

