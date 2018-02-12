Richmond police looking for 4 suspects in Carver Street robbery

A man reported being robbed early Sunday morning, and police identified four suspects. (Source: Richmond Police)

Richmond police are looking for four suspects in a robbery on Carver Street.

Early Sunday morning, a man was reportedly assaulted and robbed by four unidentified men who stole cash.

The incident occurred on Carver Street near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The man who reported the robbery was uninjured. Richmond police released video of the four suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Detective Taylor at First Precinct (804) 646-0689 or Crime Stoppers (804) 780-1000. Tips can also be submitted online at www.7801000.com.

