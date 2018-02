Monday is the first day of weekday coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics (Source: NBC)

The first weekday coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics is here!

There are several places to check out all the action in South Korea, including from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday on NBC with coverage of ski jumping, luge and biathlon.

Primetime coverage on NBC, beginning at 8 p.m., features snowboarding, alpine and speed skating.

You'll also be able to check out some of these events live, streaming online at 12:05 a.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

