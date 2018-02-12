Sheriff's office searching for 15-year-old girl in Fluvanna

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Solana Sade Knox, of Lake Monticello, "is believed to have ran away," the sheriff's office said.

If you have any information about Knox's location, call the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office at 434-589-8211.

