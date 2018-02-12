Missing teen in Fluvanna located - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing teen in Fluvanna located

FLUVANNA, VA (WWBT) -

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl missing over the weekend and into Monday has been found. 

Solana Sade Knox, of Lake Monticello, was initially reported missing on Feb. 10. The sheriff's office posted late Monday that she had been located.

