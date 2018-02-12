Missing teen in Fluvanna located

The company behind the Atlantic Coast Pipeline is pursuing two eminent domain cases in one Virginia county.More >>
Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult, and there are several deals to take advantage of – even if you’re still not sure what to do this late in the game.More >>
In the spirit of the Olympics, we asked you to help us find local heroes in our community - people with hearts of gold, who put others first and make our community better.More >>
The team said it is looking for outgoing and energetic people to fill a wide range of roles from cashiers and bartenders to box office personnel and party deck attendants.More >>
The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office says a missing 15-year-old girl missing over the weekend and into Monday has been found.More >>
Adrianna Kleckley McCullar will not have anyone disrespecting her brother.More >>
After a week of eye irritation, the woman pulled a worm from her eye. She visited doctors but removed most of the additional worms herself during the following few weeks.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
A man in Virginia was asked by his neighbor’s nephew to check on the neighbor, leading to a disturbing discovery.More >>
Two 19-year-olds were arrested after allegedly beating, stabbing and leaving the young woman for dead.More >>
A Cleveland, MS police officer is recovering after a shooting Monday around 6:30 p.m.More >>
A Little River man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly taking nude photos of a 10-year-old girl and then emailing them to himself.More >>
One man is dead and two others hurt after a late night shooting in Eastover around midnight Saturday.More >>
Now former-deputy Alexander Sherwood was charged with being drunk and disruptive in Columbia, SC. Sheriff David Carpenter said his former deputy was also accused of making derogatory comments toward other law enforcement officers.More >>
The Cox Farms roadside sign in Centreville, Va. is getting national attention. The owner says the original sign said “Rise & Resist.”More >>
