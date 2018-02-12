Henrico unveils timeline in search for new superintendent

In just a matter of weeks, you'll be able to weigh in on what kind of leader Henrico Schools will need in a new superintendent.

Tuesday night, the Virginia School Board Association discussed how it will conduct the search to replace Dr. Patrick Kinlaw, who just announced he will retire by year's end.

Leading the search is not a private search firm, as many school systems have used. Instead, Henrico has turned to the Virginia School Board Association.

"We just felt like the Virginia School Board Association, this is what they do. They are so plugged in to the whole world of superintendents and what school boards are all about,” said Board Chair Michelle Ogburn.

Parent Joann Adkins wants to offer advice to school leaders.

"To listen to the parents, to really get the community involved and make sure the community is a big part of the selection process,” Adkins said.

On March 1, there will be community breakout sessions at Wilder Middle School. On March 8, the board will hold a hearing for the public to give feedback on what kind of leader you want to see.

That feedback will be evaluated over the next couple of months, with the community also having the opportunity to weigh in through online and paper surveys.

Adkins already know how she plans to respond.

"I would like to see the new superintendent more and be a little more visible and involved,” she said.

“I want to see someone who will carry on some of the things Dr. Kinlaw has been doing so wonderfully. He's a very compassionate person. He listens to our teachers and the members of our community,” Ogburn added.

She says Dr. Kinlaw leaves some big shoes to fill. The board is hoping to name his replacement by the end of May.

