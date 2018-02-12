Henrico schools begin search for new superintendent Tuesday

Henrico County schools will hold a special meeting Tuesday as it begins the search for a new superintendent.

Current superintendent Patrick Kinlaw announced he will retire as leader of the school system at the end of this school year.

The meeting will be organize and plan the search process for a new superintendent.

Time will be made available for public comment in the upcoming weeks.

Tuesday’s meeting will be a 5 p.m. in the auditorium at New Bridge Learning Center.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12