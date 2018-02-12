Richmond SPCA hosts dog kissing booth for Valentine's Day

This is Squirrel, and she might be available to give a little love this Valentine's Day. (Source: Richmond SCPA/Facebook)

Smooch a pooch this Valentine’s Day and help raise money for some animals in need.

The Richmond SPCA is hosting a dog kissing booth Wednesday from noon 7 p.m.

Dogs will be available at the shelter to participate, or you can bring your own dog with you.

Coffee and snacks will be available for purchase from Espresso A Go Go, and James River Air Conditioning will match the first $2,000 in donations.

