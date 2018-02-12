Meals tax vote scheduled for Monday night

A vote on the proposed meals tax increase is set to take place Monday night.

The Richmond City Council will take up Mayor Levar Stoney’s plan to increase the meals tax by 1.5 percent.

Stoney wants to raise the tax to bring in millions of dollars to renovate old schools and replace outdated ones.

Richmond NAACP President James "JJ" Minor says they support the meals tax increase, but it isn't enough:

The time is overdue for funding new school construction. To that end, members of the Richmond, VA Branch NAACP support the meals tax increase to generate needed revenue to build schools now. However, we want to be clear that the proposal put forward by the City administration is not enough. It is a beginning. And we charge the Mayor and City Council to look for additional dollars to fully fund the first phase of the facilities plan brought forward by the Richmond City School Board. The time is now to do that which is right by the 24,000 students in our school division. I repeat, this is a beginning. We expect more.

