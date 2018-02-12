Council passes Richmond meals tax increase

Public education advocates will meet at George Wythe High School. They in favor of the new tax, but still believe it falls short of meeting the infrastructure needs of Richmond Public Schools.More >>
Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult, and there are several deals to take advantage of – even if you’re still not sure what to do this late in the game.More >>
The team said it is looking for outgoing and energetic people to fill a wide range of roles from cashiers and bartenders to box office personnel and party deck attendants.More >>
Virginia Commonwealth University and the Commonwealth’s Attorney are partnering to divert 10 low-level offenders from jail to a VCU classroom.More >>
From about 2 a.m. until 3 a.m. there were about 700 customers without power.More >>
Richard L. Davidson, Jr. is charged with taking indecent liberties by custodian.More >>
