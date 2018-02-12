Proposed bill would cut required training for bus drivers

A bill in the General Assembly would make bus drivers need less training. (Source: NBC12)

There is a bill in the General Assembly that would drastically scale back the rules to train as a bus driver.

The proposed bill reduces how much time a school bus driver is required to train.

Under the bill, drivers who already have a commercial driver’s license would spend only four hours in the classroom and three hours behind the wheel.

The same goes for drivers who were previously trained and approved to operate a school bus.

Drivers without a commercial license would still need to train 24 hours in the classroom, but their behind the wheel training would drop from 24 hours to six.

Safety experts say this could increase risk for children who ride the bus.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12