Family of 5 displaced after house fire

No one was hurt in an early morning fire in Chesterfield, but a family of five is without a home



Firefighters were called to Whirlaway Drive, near Spring Run elementary school in Chesterfield just after 2 a.m.



Crews found flames shooting through the roof and heavy fire in the back of the home.



Most of the roof is now gone and a ceiling collapsed.



The family got out before crews arrived.

It took fire fighters 30 minutes to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12