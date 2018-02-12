Tractor-trailer crash blocks Chamberlayne Road near I-295 - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Tractor-trailer crash blocks Chamberlayne Road near I-295

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked Chamberlayne Road near the Henrico line. (Source: Alex Whittler) A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked Chamberlayne Road near the Henrico line. (Source: Alex Whittler)
HANOVER, VA (WWBT) -

All lanes are closed on Chamberlayne Road near I-295 in Hanover near the Henrico line due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

All southbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

VDOT reported traffic is getting by using the shoulder.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and take an alternate route, if possible.

As of 6:15 a.m., the right lane was open, but the left lane and exit ramp from I-295 remained closed.

