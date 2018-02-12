Tractor-trailer crash blocks Chamberlayne Road near I-295

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has blocked Chamberlayne Road near the Henrico line. (Source: Alex Whittler)

All lanes are closed on Chamberlayne Road near I-295 in Hanover near the Henrico line due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

All southbound lanes are closed due to a crash.

VDOT reported traffic is getting by using the shoulder.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and take an alternate route, if possible.

As of 6:15 a.m., the right lane was open, but the left lane and exit ramp from I-295 remained closed.

Tractor trailer accident: from @VaDOT Rt. 301/Chamberlayne Rd. south (Hanover) - All south B. lanes are closed near Richfood Rd. Traffic is getting by using the right shoulder. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to avoid delays. Expect delays. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/7zeaMOPILs — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) February 12, 2018

