'Crying Nazi' Cantwell returns to court

Christopher Cantwell will be back in court Monday.

Cantwell is charged with spraying tear gas during the “Unite the Right” rally at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville last year.

His attorney filed a motion to remove the Commonwealth’s Attorney from Albemarle County from the case, but the motion was denied.

Cantwell was nicknamed the “Crying Nazi” after releasing a tearful video calling himself the victim after the rally.

