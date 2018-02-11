Effort underway to reopen Richmond's historic waterworks building

Fans have mixed reactions to the Super Bowl Halftime show with Justin Timberlake.

An effort is underway to reopen Richmond's historic waterworks building that dates back to 1882.

"The Pump House" near the north end of the Boulevard Bridge, has not been used in years and needs lots of work.

It once supplied water to city residents, but it has not in years and has suffered a lot of damage.

Volunteers are now working to jump-start efforts to get it back into shape.

The hope is that a restored Gothic revival pump house can be a center of activity for the James River park system.

