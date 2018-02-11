Roads closed in Central VA due to flooding

Several roads are closed across Central Virginia due to flooding.

An NBC12 viewer sent us a video of the Yancyville Road Mill closed early Sunday morning.

Other roads, including Route 603 and Route 616 in Goochland, as well as Route 54 and Route 715 in Ashland, are closed.

When roads are flooded, officials say to not drive because floodwater might cut off access to roads.

"If your vehicle becomes surrounded by rising water, get out quickly and move to higher ground," a Lynchburg city official said.

There are also flood warnings in effect for Albemarle, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Nelson, and Powhatan counties, as well as the cities of Charlottesville and Fredericksburg.

A flood warning is also in effect for the James River. It is expected to reach flood stage, according to the National Weather Service.

