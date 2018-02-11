Roads closed in Central VA due to flooding

Several roads are closed across Central Virginia due to flooding.More >>
Virginia State Police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by an unknown vehicle that didn't stop in Greensville County.More >>
A Virginia Beach man is dead, and three others are recovering in the hospital after a crash in Spotsylvania.More >>
Christopher Foley, 28, was killed when the trash collection truck he was in collided with an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia.More >>
A juvenile criminal complaint for sexual battery has been filed against each of the boys.More >>
