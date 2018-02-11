Man killed in I-95 crash; 3 others sent to hospital

A Virginia Beach man is dead, and three others are recovering in the hospital after a crash in Spotsylvania.

The Free Lance-Star reported a three-vehicle crash Saturday on Interstate 95 at mile marker 119, near the Thornburg exit.

Mohammed Khalil, 36, was killed when he lost control of his Camry in the rain. He struck another car and then was hit by a tractor-trailer.

State police say a man and two small children inside the Camry were transported to the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12