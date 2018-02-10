Marrow leads Hampton to 82-52 romp over Norfolk State

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) - Jermaine Marrow totaled 27 points, six rebounds and six assists to lead Hampton to an 82-52 wire-to-wire victory over Norfolk State on Saturday.

Marrow hit 11 of 18 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Pirates (12-14, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Trevond Barnes added 15 points, six boards and three blocked shots, Kalin Fisher scored 13 and reserve Malique Trent-Street chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Hampton shot 52 percent from the floor and had a 46-32 advantage on the boards.

Steven Whitley scored 14 with four assists for the Spartans (8-17, 6-4), who shot just 31 percent from the floor, including 18 percent (3 of 17) from distance. Alex Long added 12 points and nine rebounds, while Kyle Williams scored 10.

Trent-Street hit back-to-back 3s to give Hampton a 31-13 lead and the Pirates led 35-20 at halftime. Hampton scored the first seven points of the second half and cruised from there.

