Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Sullivan 44, Steward School 29

Brunswick 49, Southampton 38

Heritage-Newport News 64, Menchville 61

Park View-South Hill 64, Sussex Central 25

Poquoson 48, Warhill 32

Richmond Christian 39, Kenston Forest 28

Tabb 58, Bruton 45

Class 3A=

Valley District=

Broadway 96, Rockbridge County 25

Waynesboro 43, Turner Ashby 41

Class 2A=

James RiverDistrict=

Goochland 32, Amelia County 23

Prince Edward County 61, Buckingham County 49

Class 1A=

Tri-Rivers District=

Surry County 60, Franklin 10

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop O'Connell 89, Heights, Md. 37

Bishop Sullivan 96, Nandua 33

Bruton 58, Tabb 53

Chilhowie 76, Northwood 73

Eastern Mennonite 56, Carlisle 48

Flint Hill 81, Potomac School 78, OT

Grafton 71, Warhill 45

Heritage-Newport News 83, Menchville 55

Maury 86, Warwick 50

Miller School 70, Blue Ridge 61

Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 91, Hargrave Military 90

Nansemond-Suffolk 52, Christchurch 46

Narrows 75, Craig County 48

Piedmont Classical, N.C. 91, Hargrave Military 90

Richmond Christian 84, Kenston Forest 52

St. Christopher's 42, Steward School 29

Thomas Dale 88, Dinwiddie 78

Trinity Episcopal 81, Benedictine 65

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 76, Oak Hill Academy 65

Woodberry Forest 67, Norfolk Academy 61

Class 3A=

River Ridge District=

Hidden Valley 53, Pulaski County 46

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Cave Spring 53

Valley District=

Fort Defiance 42, Waynesboro 31

Rockbridge County 73, Turner Ashby 57

Class 2A=

Bull Run District=

Clarke County 48, Strasburg 41, OT

James River District=

Goochland 61, Cumberland 45

James RiverDistrict=

Randolph Henry 75, Bluestone 64

Class 1A=

Tri-Rivers District=

Franklin 67, Sussex Central 55

Class 1A=

Tri-Rivers District=

Surry County 68, Southampton 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

