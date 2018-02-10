Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Sullivan 44, Steward School 29
Brunswick 49, Southampton 38
Heritage-Newport News 64, Menchville 61
Park View-South Hill 64, Sussex Central 25
Poquoson 48, Warhill 32
Richmond Christian 39, Kenston Forest 28
Tabb 58, Bruton 45
Class 3A=
Valley District=
Broadway 96, Rockbridge County 25
Waynesboro 43, Turner Ashby 41
Class 2A=
James RiverDistrict=
Goochland 32, Amelia County 23
Prince Edward County 61, Buckingham County 49
Class 1A=
Tri-Rivers District=
Surry County 60, Franklin 10
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop O'Connell 89, Heights, Md. 37
Bishop Sullivan 96, Nandua 33
Bruton 58, Tabb 53
Chilhowie 76, Northwood 73
Eastern Mennonite 56, Carlisle 48
Flint Hill 81, Potomac School 78, OT
Grafton 71, Warhill 45
Heritage-Newport News 83, Menchville 55
Maury 86, Warwick 50
Miller School 70, Blue Ridge 61
Monroe Piedmont, N.C. 91, Hargrave Military 90
Nansemond-Suffolk 52, Christchurch 46
Narrows 75, Craig County 48
Piedmont Classical, N.C. 91, Hargrave Military 90
Richmond Christian 84, Kenston Forest 52
St. Christopher's 42, Steward School 29
Thomas Dale 88, Dinwiddie 78
Trinity Episcopal 81, Benedictine 65
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 76, Oak Hill Academy 65
Woodberry Forest 67, Norfolk Academy 61
Class 3A=
River Ridge District=
Hidden Valley 53, Pulaski County 46
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 61, Cave Spring 53
Valley District=
Fort Defiance 42, Waynesboro 31
Rockbridge County 73, Turner Ashby 57
Class 2A=
Bull Run District=
Clarke County 48, Strasburg 41, OT
James River District=
Goochland 61, Cumberland 45
James RiverDistrict=
Randolph Henry 75, Bluestone 64
Class 1A=
Tri-Rivers District=
Franklin 67, Sussex Central 55
Class 1A=
Tri-Rivers District=
Surry County 68, Southampton 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
